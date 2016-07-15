Nice truck attacker was from Tunisian town of Msaken – Tunisian security sources

London, July 15: An attacker who drove a heavy truck into crowds in the French city of Nice killing at least 84 people came from the Tunisian town of Msaken which he last visited four years ago, Tunisian security sources said on Friday.

The man, identified by French police sources as 31-year-old Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel, was not known by the Tunisian authorities to hold radical or Islamist views, the sources said.

Bouhlel was married with three children, they said. The sources did not say when he had last been resident in Tunisia.

Msaken is about 10 km (six miles) outside the coastal city of Sousse.

Top Saudi clerics condemn France attack, urge focus on Syria – TV

Saudi Arabia’s top religious body on Friday condemned the attack that killed 84 people in the French city of Nice, according to a statement published on Saudi TV channel Ekhbaria’s website.

The Secretariat of the Council of Senior Religious Scholars also said the world should not be distracted from the war in Syria and what it called crimes by the “Syrian regime.”

“Islam values the sanctity of human blood and forbids terrorism which kills and terrifies peaceful people in their homes, markets and places of work. This terrorist crime ought to remind everyone of its equivalents in stricken Syria,” it said.

Saudi Arabia opposes the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and has backed armed groups fighting his rule.

Spanish minister says Nice attacks points to jihadist act

Spain’s acting interior minister on Friday said the information gathered by French and Spanish intelligence services about the attacks in the French city of Nice were pointing to a jihadist act.

“It is a brutal attack which, despite not being yet claimed, looks like being part of the offensive of jihadist terrorism, a question on which our intelligence services coincide with the French services,” Jorge Fernandez Diaz told journalists.

Spain would also up security in places with high tourist activity, events where large number of people gather and keep high levels of security at the border with France set in place during the European Championship soccer tournament, he said.