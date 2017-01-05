Nicole Kidman gets anxious when husband Keith Urban doesn’t answer phone

Los Angeles, Jan 5 : Actress Nicole Kidman says she gets anxious when her husband and singer Keith Urban doesn’t answer his phone.

In an interview with W Magazine, the actress says she keeps calling when her spouse fails to acknowledge her attempts to get through to him, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Kidman said: “When people say they will do something and they don’t. And I know it’s terribly demanding, but I don’t like it when my husband doesn’t answer his phone. I have to keep calling and calling, and I get anxious. Does that make me high-maintenance?”

However, the 49-year-old actress – who has Isabella, 24, and Conor, 21, with former husband Tom Cruise and daughters Sunday, 8, and Faith, 6, with Urban – isn’t always mad at her husband.

She said: “When I turned 40, my husband, Keith, drove me up to the top of this small hill in Australia and sat me down. He had put together this huge fireworks display. It was just for the two of us! It was sexy.”

