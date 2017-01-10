Nicole Kidman says she wants to be a mother again with musician husband Keith Urban

London, Jan 10 : Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman says she wants to have more babies with musician husband Keith Urban.

The 49-year-old star, who has Isabella, 25, and Connor, 21, with ex-husband Tom Cruise and Sunday, eight, and Faith, six, with Urban, revealed that she would be more than happy to become a mother once again, reported Femalefirst.

“I still have the faintest hope that something may happen to me this year. Keith and I would love to have more babies.

“My grandmother gave birth to my mother at 49! I would be beyond happy and just welcome it with open arms. Children are the joy of my life,” Kidman said.