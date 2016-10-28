Nicole Kidman’s love for couture has her hooked

Los Angeles, Oct 28: Actress Nicole Kidman has high regard for couture as she is aware of the nitty-gritty involved in making each piece.

The actress says her love for fashion began at an early age and stemmed from her late mother Janelle, who used to design and make her clothes including her end of year ball at school, reports etonline.com.

She said: “I think because I grew up with a mother who could sew, she would make all my clothes for me ever since I was little. So I was able to think things up and tear stuff out of magazines when I got to be a teenager, and she would make them for my sister and I. So, our prom dresses, my mom made.

“I think that’s probably why I love clothes so much because I watch them … and really, I love couture because of that – because I know what it takes to make things, and the mastery in a couture dress takes my breath away – still takes my breath away.”

Kidman has also safely kept 24-carat gold antique gloves for 16 years because she loves the “combination” of a full outfit including jewellery and the outfit.

“I think I like the Dior… you know, the chartreuse that I wore. There was another beautiful gold Dior that no one comments on but was probably one of my favourites. And I got to wear, like, the most beautiful 24-carat gold antique gloves that I still own – fingerless gloves,” Kidman said.

–IANS

dc/rb