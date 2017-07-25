Nifty crosses 10,000,ICICI,HDFC lead

9:58 am Results today: As much as 50 companies on the BSE will be declaring their results for the quarter ended June 30 later today which include names like Asian Paints, Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, Hero MotoCorp, Vedanta to name a few.

9:56 am Ratings: Global rating agency Moody’s affirmed ratings of nine banks, including Bank of India, Punjab National Bank and Axis Bank, at Baa3/Prime-3, and downgraded the ratings of Indian Overseas Bank and Central Bank of India to Ba3 from Ba1.

Other banks whose rating was affirmed are Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Syndicate Bank, Union Bank of India and ICICI Bank.

9:47 am Buzzing: Shares of Ratnamani Metals and Tubes touched 52-week high of Rs 872, gains 4.7 percent intraday as it has received orders worth Rs 339 crore.

The company has bagged two new orders for supply of HSAW Pipes aggregating to Rs 339.

It has bagged orders worth Rs 214 crore and Rs 125 crore which will be completed by March 2018 and April 2018 respectively.

In the Month of June 2017, it had bagged orders for supply of HSAW pipes of Rs 116 crore and supply of ERW pipes of Rs 212 crore for oil and gas pipe lines to be completed by December 2017/January 2018.

9:45 am CCI nod: The Competition Commission approved the merger of Vodafone India and Idea Cellular, said lawyers who worked on the deal, which will create the country’s largest telecom operator.

Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas and Co said the regulator has “unconditionally” approved merger of the telecommunications businesses of Vodafone India and its wholly-owned subsidiary Vodafone Mobile Services, with Idea Cellular.

“The USD 23 billion transaction is the largest transaction by value in the history of Indian M&A,” it said in a statement. Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas and Co advised Vodafone India and Vodafone Mobile Services on the deal.

9:41 am Market Expert: At National Stock Exchange, in an interview with CNBC-TV18, Anish Damania of IDFC Securities said it is always been a stock picker’s market.

“Domestic liquidity is very strong and we expect USD 1 billion of flows every month,” he said.

Important is to look at stocks versus headline index levels. He is positive on the non-ferrous space in metals. He is positive on Hindalco & Vedanta.

9:38 am Earnings growth: Bharat Iyer of JPMorgan said the research house believes FY18 consensus earnings growth numbers remain vulnerable to further cuts particularly for consumer discretionary and financials.

Nearly 70 percent of FY18 earnings growth estimated for the broad market are expected to be contributed by these sectors.

The research house estimated earnings growth of about 12-14 percent for FY18 and 15-16 percent for FY19 for the broad market, he said.

Valuations for the broad market at 18.4x 12-month forward consensus earnings are above +1 standard deviation – expensive from historical averages seen over the last decade, he added.

9:35 am Sectoral indices: All sectoral indices barring IT and Pharma were trading in green.

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and ITC continued to lead the market higher while Infosys, Lupin, Wipro, Asian Paints and L&T were under pressure.

9:33 am Market Update: Equity benchmarks came off day’s high after the Nifty hit 10,000 level.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 30.78 points at 32,276.65 and the 50-share NSE Nifty gained 9.75 points at 9,976.15.

About 919 shares advanced against 589 declining shares on the BSE.

9:32 am: Market Outlook: Equity story of India is going to continue and still very convinced that equity will be one of the best asset classes to invest in 3-5 years, Madhu Kela, Market Expert said.

9:29 am Market Expert: Market Veteran, Madhu Kela said this is the time to celebrate. Over the last 10-15 years, we have various occasions when there was doubt on India story. We have continuously kept our faith. Congratulations to all investors who participated in this.

There are doubts about valuations, growth picking up and corporate earnings. If you look at 12-month perspective, the market has returned phenomenal. Money made in small, mid and large caps are phenomenally high. We must recognise that.

Word of caution: let us not extrapolate what has happened in past 2-3 years. Next 2-3 years may not be good. There could be challenges in 6-12 months. Picture abhi baaki hain, he feels.

9:20 am HDFC Bank hits new high: HDFC Bank shares touched fresh record high of Rs 1,756 following thumbs up from brokerage houses post better-than-expected earnings despite farm loan waiver concerns.

Jefferies has upgraded the stock to buy and raised target price to Rs 2,000 while Goldman Sachs maintained buy rating with increased target at Rs 2,208, saying the lender is on course for a market capitalisation of USD 100 billion.

BofAML, too, said its market cap could exceed USD 100 billion by FY20.

9:15 am Market Check: Equity benchmarks started off Tuesday at fresh record high, with the Nifty hitting historic high of 10,000-mark.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 101.98 points at 32,347.85 and the 50-share NSE Nifty rose 31.80 points to 9,998.20.

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Hero Motocorp, ITC, SBI, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Industries were top contributors to Sensex’ gains.

9:08 am Pre-opening: Hello and good morning to what could be a historic day as all eyes are set on the Nifty.

The index is likely to clock the 10000-mark, with even the pre-opening rates settling in above the key milestone.

The 50-share NSE Nifty settled at 10,010.55, up 44.15 points in pre-opening while the 30-share BSE Sensex rose 105.01 points to 32,350.88.

What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 12 things you should know

The US markets ended mixed on Monday but Nasdaq hit a record high ahead of a big week of technology earnings reports. The S&P 500 and the Dow industrials lagged behind as losses in healthcare heavyweight Johnson & Johnson took a toll, said a Reuters report.

The major US indexes are trading around record-high levels with a huge batch of second-quarter corporate reports due this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 66.9 points, or 0.31 percent, to 21,513.17, the S&P 500 lost 2.63 points, or 0.11 percent, to 2,469.91 and the Nasdaq Composite added 23.05 points, or 0.36 percent, to 6,410.81.

The dollar inched up from its lowest level in more than a year on Monday, assisted by stronger-than-expected readings on the U.S. economy, said a Reuters report.

The dollar rose from a 13-month low against a basket of six major currencies touched in early trading. The dollar index was last trading 0.15 percent higher at 94.006. The euro was last trading at $1.1643, down from a high of $1.1684, its highest since August 2015.

Oil rose more than 1 percent, after leading OPEC producer Saudi Arabia pledged to cut exports in August to help reduce the global crude glut, said a Reuters report.

Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said his country would limit crude oil exports at 6.6 million barrels per day in August, almost 1 million bpd below levels a year ago, it said.

Brent crude futures settled up 54 cents or 1.1 percent to $48.60 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures settled up 57 cents or about 1.3 percent to $46.34 a barrel.