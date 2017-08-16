Nigeria: Three female suicide bombers kill 30

Abuja [Nigeria], August 16: At least 30 people were killed and more than 80 others injured when three female suicide bombers detonated their explosive belts in the town of Mandarari, in Nigeria’s Borno State, a stronghold of the Islamist militant group Boko Haram, on Tuesday.

The triple suicide attackers struck in a local market and outside a nearby camp for people displaced by Boko Haram violence.

“The first bomber struck outside the IDP (internally displaced persons) camp overlooking the market around 6 p.m. local time (1 p.m. ET) hitting some people and causing confusion as people tried to flee,” CNN quoted a civilian vigilante Bukar Kyari as saying.

Two other female bombers hit the market almost simultaneously while traders were trying to close their shops and evacuate their wares.

Twenty-eight people were initially killed at the explosion site, and two others died after being taken to a hospital in the town of Maiduguri, where they died while being admitted to a hospital, according to a medic at the state-run hospital. The death toll is expected to rise.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. However, the Konduga district where it took place is a known flashpoint for Boko Haram attacks.

