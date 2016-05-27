Nigerian girl thrashed in Hyderabad, MEA seeks report

New Delhi, May 27 :  Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj has sought a report from the state government over the incident of a Nigerian girl being thrashed in Hyderabad.

“On reports of a Nigerian student injured in Hyderabad: EAM @SushmaSwaraj has urgently sought report from State Govt, is monitoring the case”, ministry spokesperson Vikas Swaroop tweeted in the morning.

On Wednesday night, a 23-year-old Niegrian student was thrashed by locals over a parking dispute in Hyderabad.

The incident comes days after a 23-year-old Congolese national was beaten to death in south Delhi’s Vasant Kunj area.

