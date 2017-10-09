Nigerian national relentlessly thrashed in Delhi alleging theft, use of drugs

New Delhi, October 9: Accused of theft, a Nigerian national was heavily thrashed in Delhi by the locals. The incident has occurred on 24th September in Malviya Nagar in South Delhi. A was tied to a lamp post and was relentlessly thrashed with sticks by a mob, which accused him of being a drug addict and a theft.

ANI has released a video on Twitter showing the man being brutally thrashed. He was seen tied to an electric post. Alleging the use of drugs and theft, the Nigerian national was relentlessly thrashed with sticks.

Though the incident happened a couple of weeks ago, a video of the assault was posted online by ANI on Monday.

#WATCH Nigerian national tied to a pole and beaten up by locals for alleged theft in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar (24.09.2017) pic.twitter.com/3zWgbeqvN5 — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2017

After the incident, a case was filed by a local. Reportedly, the complaint to the police claimed that the thrashed Nigerian national was involved in a theft attempt and he had been injured after a fall from the stairs.

Contradicting this, the video footage shows that he had been tied to a pole and was thrashed mercilessly even when he pleaded for to stop beating him.

The man was any way arrested on the same day and is still in custody.