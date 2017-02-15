Nigerian smuggler national arrested with drugs worth Rs. 4 crore in Kullu

New Delhi, Feb. 15: A Nigerian drug smuggler Okey Chikoo Mathew was arrested on Monday by Kullu district police of Himachal Pradesh with 1 kilogram drug and 550 grams heroin drug.

He was arrested from Nawada area under Uttam Nagar police station in Delhi from a private house after the tip of a youth Parveen, belonging to Odisha, who earlier worked for him and was arrested by Delhi Police last week.

“Last week during patrolling in Kullu, our patrolling team arrested a youth Parveen who belongs to Odisha. He was arrested with 15 grams of heroin here after investigation he disclosed that he is working for some Nigerian national (Okey Chikoo Mathew) who supplies drug to Himachal Pradesh. On his tip, our team visited the Delhi location given and arrested Mathew with 1550 grams of heroin (approximate cost of over 4 Crore Indian rupees). He was also arrested in 2014 in Manali with 20 grams of heroin and was later released in 2015 after trail,” said Padam Chand, the Superintendent of Police Kullu District Police.

According to the police, the estimated cost of this drug is over Rs. 4 crore. This Nigerian man was also arrested in 2014 in Manali with 20 gms heroin and later released after trial. The case has been registered under section 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. (ANI)