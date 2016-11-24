Night temperatures in Kashmir Valley rose above freezing point

Srinagar, November 24: Night temperatures throughout the Kashmir Valley rose above freezing point on Thursday due to a cloud cover, the weather office said.

The weather office has forecast snow in the hills and light rain in the plains of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

The lowest night temperature was 1.8 degrees Celsius in Srinagar, 1.0 in Gulmarg and 1.8 in Pahalgam on Thursday.

“In Leh the lowest night temperature recorded was 0.3 degrees while it was minus 1.5 in Kargil,” a MET official said.

“The night’s lowest temperature was 9.7 degrees in Jammu city while it was 12.4 in Katra, 8.5 in Batote, 3.6 in Bannihal and 5.1 in Bhaderwah,” the official said.