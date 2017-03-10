Nike unveils Pro Hijab for female Muslim athletes

Nike, a company whose brand is estimated to be worth $27 billion, understands the difference apparel can make to an athlete. And like any viable business, it knows the world is full of potential customers.

And so in its latest market expansion, the brand has turned to the Middle East, where female athletes have begun to come into their own over the last few years.

Photo

This week, Nike announced that it would release a Pro Hijab for female Muslim athletes in spring 2018. The hijab, which is expected to cost $35, is made of a lightweight, stretchy mesh polyester and will come in gray, black and obsidian. Throughout several stages of development, the product was tested by a group that included Zahra Lari, the first figure skater from the United Arab Emirates to compete internationally; Manal Rostom, a runner and triathlete currently living in Dubai; and Amna Al Haddad, an Olympic weight lifter from the United Arab Emirates.

The move followed Nike’s release of an Arabic version of its Nike & Training Club app early last year and the beginning of a campaign featuring five female athletes from the Arab region with the tagline “What will they say about you?” last month.

Photo

“There weren’t any hijabi athletes to look up to when I was growing up, and I had to be my own pioneer, and now girls today have women like Amna Al Haddad and Zahra Lari to look to as role models, which is so inspiring,” Ms. Rostom wrote over WhatsApp. “For young girls to see these women and to see this revolutionary shift will change the face of sport for Muslim Arab girls, whether they wear hijab or not.”

Female athletes in the Middle East are a young but growing group. In the 2012 Summer Games, Brunei, Qatar and Saudi Arabia became the last three countries competing at the Olympics to send women. That same year, Egypt’s contingent included 37 women, the highest number of female athletes representing the country since it entered the games in 1912.

Photo

The presence of hijabi-wearing athletes like the boxer Arifa Bseiso, the fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad (who became the first hijabi American to compete at the Olympics for the United States last year) and the triathlete Najla Al Jeraiwi has become increasingly common at international competitions. But it was only in 2014 that FIFA, the international soccer organization, lifted its ban on religious headgear. The basketball organization FIBA maintains its ban and has postponed a vote on the matter until May.

Beyond bans, there is the issue of comfort. Female Muslim athletes have struggled with finding headgear that will not slow them down or distract them from arduous physical exercise. It was Ms. Haddad’s difficulty in acquiring a hijab that met her requirements for competition — namely, that it would not shift when she moved and that it would be more breathable — that inspired the Pro Hijab project.