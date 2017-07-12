Nikhil Arora is Godaddy’s new VP and MD for India operations

New Delhi, July 12: Online aggregator dedicated to small, independent ventures GoDaddy on Wednesday announced the appointment of Nikhil Arora as Vice President and Managing Director for its India operations.

Nikhil, who will lead the corporate strategy, business development and customer experience for GoDaddy in India, earlier worked as a member of the WeWork global team.

He served as Vice President and Managing Director of Intuit India, where he led Intuit’s India business strategy, strengthened partnerships and capitalized on social, mobile and global market trends impacting small businesses.

“We are delighted to have Nikhil on board to help SMBs in India grow their businesses online. His passion for solving technical challenges, working with SMBs to develop relevant products in emerging markets, and his proven business experience will help GoDaddy extend its leadership position in India,” said executive vice president GoDaddy International, Andrew Low Ah Kee.

“GoDaddy is the hub where businesses come to create a digital presence for their venture and continue to manage their digital presence with ease as their business grows. We believe in partnering with our customers during their business journey as they accelerate their path to success,” said vice president and managing director GoDaddy India, Nikhil Arora.

Adding to this he said that together with our partners, we have an opportunity in India to continue to fuel the dreams of small businesses and help them take their ideas to the next level.

“I look forward to working with the talented GoDaddy teams and supporting our customers in India,” added Arora.

However, GoDaddy currently holds the numero uno spot for.IN in India, according to the National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI).

It helps SMBs build and grow their businesses online, offering an easy-to-use and affordably integrated suite of online products and services backed by local 24*7 award winning customer care.

