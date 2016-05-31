Nikitin Dheer turns father for ‘Nagarjun – Ek Yoddha’

Mumbai, May 31 : Actor Nikitin Dheer, who made his debut in the fiction genre on TV with “Nagarjun – Ek Yoddha”, will next be seen as a father to a 20-year-old in the show after it will take a leap of 20 years.

“Nagarjun – Ek Yoddha”, which started on Monday, features Nikitin as Astika, who is a fierce naag (snake) warrior.

“To make a hero a superhero, you need a super villain which is Nikitin in ‘Nagarjun’. I knew from the start that I want only Nikitin in the role of Astika as I knew he would be perfect for the impactful anti-hero role,” Yash Patnaik, who is producing the Life OK show, said in a statement.

“It was difficult convincing him to play a father to a 20-year-old but there is so much more to his role than just playing a father that he got convinced after understanding his character in-depth,” he added.

Patnaik said Nikitin was also fascinated with the stunts.

“He got fascinated not only by the story but also with various stunts onscreen and playing such a powerful and intense role. Till now he might be known for his roles in movies but after ‘Nagarjun’, he will be known as the fierce warrior, Astika,” Patnaik added.

Nikitin, best known for his roles in films like “Jodhaa Akbar”, “Ready” and “Chennai Express”, will be seen as reel life father of actor Anshuman Malhotra, who plays Arjun in the show.