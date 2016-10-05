Nine fishermen apprehended as BSF catch second Pakistani boat off Gujarat coast

Ahmedabad,Oct5:Nine Pakistani fishermen were on Wednesday apprehended by BSF, a day after an empty Pakistani boat was seized by BSF troops in Punjab.

The boat was apprehended by the security forces in Sir Creek area of Gujarat.

On October 2, a Pakistani boat with nine crew members was apprehended off the Gujarat coast this morning by the Indian Coast Guard.

Coast Guard Ship ‘Samudra Pavak’ apprehended the Pakistani boat having nine crew members on board during patrolling.

Earlier on Friday, the Coast Guard had said that sensitive sea areas off Gujarat coast have been ‘Sanitised’ and surveillance enhanced following India’s surgical strike on terror launch pads across the LoC.

The Coast Guard had also advised the fishing community and other stakeholders to maintain enhanced vigil and report any abnormal activity either at sea or in areas close to the coast.