Nine hurt as vehicle plows into Los Angeles crowd

Los Angeles, Jul 31: Nine people were injured, one critically, in Los Angeles when a van that collided with a pickup truck jumped the curb and slammed into an outdoor dining area, authorities said, calling it a “complete accident.
” Eight people were transported to hospitals after the incident on West Pico Boulevard, the Los Angeles Fire Department said on Twitter yesterday.
A ninth person, an off-duty Los Angeles firefighter, was hurt but did not need to be taken to a hospital, it said.
“Complete accident, nothing intentional,” said Lieutenant Jim Lewis of the Los Angeles Police Department.
The incident bore initial similarities to vehicle attacks by Islamist militants in Europe and Israel.

