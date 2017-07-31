Nine hurt as vehicle plows into Los Angeles crowd

Los Angeles, Jul 31: Nine people were injured, one critically, in Los Angeles when a van that collided with a pickup truck jumped the curb and slammed into an outdoor dining area, authorities said, calling it a “complete accident.

” Eight people were transported to hospitals after the incident on West Pico Boulevard, the Los Angeles Fire Department said on Twitter yesterday.

A ninth person, an off-duty Los Angeles firefighter, was hurt but did not need to be taken to a hospital, it said.

“Complete accident, nothing intentional,” said Lieutenant Jim Lewis of the Los Angeles Police Department.

The incident bore initial similarities to vehicle attacks by Islamist militants in Europe and Israel.