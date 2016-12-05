Nine killed in bus truck collision in China’s Yunnan province

Beijing, Dec 5 : At least nine people were killed and 20 others have been injured when a bus collided with a truck in southwest Chinas Yunnan Province.
The accident occurred yesterday in Mangshi City, Dehong Prefecture when the bus collided head on with the truck coming from the opposite direction, Xinhua news agency reported.
Among the 20 hospitalised, three were seriously injured, a local government statement said.

