Nine long-distance trains of Northern Railways on Lucknow-Varanasi rail route cancelled due to laying a second track between Lucknow and Varanasi

Lucknow, Jul 27 : Nine long-distance trains of Northern Railways on Lucknow-Varanasi rail route had been cancelled, while 18 others diverted, from tomorrow to August 3, due to work on laying a second track between Lucknow and Varanasi in Sultanpur section.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Northern Railways (Lucknow division) Shivendra Shukla informed about the cancellation and diversion of trains here today.

The cancelled trains include those running between north (Jammu and Punjab) and east (West Bengal and Bihar) via Uttar Pradesh.

They include Howrah-Jammu Tawi Himgiri Express, Howrah-Amritsar Express, Muzaffarnagar-Ambala Harihar express, Raxaul-delhi Sadhavana express and Patliputra-Chandigarh Express, among others.

Both up and down runs of these trains have been cancelled.