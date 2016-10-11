Nine people injured as grenade hurled at CRPF convoy in Shopian

Srinagar,Oct11:Moreover, the grenade exploded on the roadside in Bon Bazar area of Shopian district when a CRPF party was patrolling the area, a police officer said.

The nine injured included four women. They have been shifted to a hospital, the police officer said.

The militants behind the attack may have escaped but a search operation is on, reported Times Now.

Three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soldiers and five civilians were injured on Tuesday after unidentified persons hurled a grenade at a CRPF convoy in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, said reports.

On Monday, a soldier was injured in the exchange of fire between security forces and militants holed up inside a government building in Pampore which had witnessed a suicide attack in February this year.

An army official said the area around the Entrepreneurship Development Institute (EDI) premises has been cordoned off and exchange of fire was going on.The operation to flush out militants holed up inside the government building entered its second day on Tuesday, even as security forces launched a fresh offensive against the militants.

“Security forces have launched a fresh offensive this morning to flush-out the militants,” the official said.

On Tuesday, curfew remained in force in the interior areas of Srinagar as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order in view of the fourth day of mourning a young boy, who was hit by pellets during a protest.

Curfew continues in five police station areas of downtown (interior areas) city as a precautionary measure, a police official had told PTI.

He said the curbs on the movement of people in the police station areas of Nowhatta, Khanyar, Rainawari, Safakadal and Maharaj Gunj have been imposed in view of the fourth day mourning of 12-year-old Junaid Akhoon, who was hit by pellets at Saidapora and later succumbed to injuries at SKIMS Hospital at Soura. He was buried on Saturday.

Normal life remained affected for the 95th consecutive day in the rest of the Valley following killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani in an encounter with security forces on 8 July.

Another PTI report had said that at least 250 terrorists belonging to three Pakistan-based terror groups were active in the Kashmir Valley, trying to target security forces to “avenge” the surgical strikes carried out by the Indian army in PoK.

Quoting intelligence inputs, top government sources had said, most of the 250 terrorists belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed and Hizbul Mujahideen had infiltrated before the surgical strikes on the intervening night of 28 and 29 September, which caused significant damage to their outfits.

The terrorists were given clear instructions by their handlers across the border to target security forces in Kashmir Valley to “avenge” the surgical strikes, sources said.

The central government had asked security forces operating in Jammu and Kashmir to maintain maximum level of alertness and take all precaution to foil any attempt by the militants to target them.

Sources had told PTI that even though vigil along the LoC as well as the International Border has been intensified, there are gaps in many places due to difficult topography of the region.