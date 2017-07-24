Nine people were killed and 15 others were injured in an explosion near Lahore

Islamabad,July24:At least nine people were killed and 15 others were injured in an explosion near Lahore’s Arfa Karim IT Tower on Monday. Among those killed, three  were identified as policemen belonging to the anti-riot police division, Dawn reported.

The cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained. The office of Punjab chief minister is reportedly located within the vicinity of the blast radius.

At the time of the blast, anti-riot police were deployed in the area to over see an anti-encroachment drive. Six policemen were also injured in the blast. Rescue teams shifted the injured to nearby hospitals. The area of the blast has been cordoned off by law enforcement personnel.

