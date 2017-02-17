Nine students hospitalized after dead rat served for midday meal at Delhi govt school

February 17, 2017 | By :
Nine students hospitalized after dead rat served for midday meal at Delhi govt school

New Delhi, Feb 17: At least nine students were hospitalized after a dead rat was served in mid-day meal at government school in the national capital on Thursday. Reportedly, teachers from Deoli Government Boys Senior Secondary School said a dead rat was found in the mid-day meal after it was served to some students till then the 9 others had consumed their bit. Meanwhile, the students are under medical supervision.

Tags: , , , , , , ,
Related News
Dense fog engulfs Delhi as cold wave intensifies
Rashtriya Raksha Mahayagya: Red Fort in Delhi going to witness a Vedic yagya’ under BJP MP Maheish Girri
17 feared dead in fire at Delhi’s Bawana industrial area
Fresh election on cards in Delhi? AAP MLA feels so
120 students of Kerala school falls ill after consuming mid-day-meal
Glanders disease scare: Delhi to ban entry and exit of horses, mules and donkeys
Top