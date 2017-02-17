Nine students hospitalized after dead rat served for midday meal at Delhi govt school
New Delhi, Feb 17: At least nine students were hospitalized after a dead rat was served in mid-day meal at government school in the national capital on Thursday. Reportedly, teachers from Deoli Government Boys Senior Secondary School said a dead rat was found in the mid-day meal after it was served to some students till then the 9 others had consumed their bit. Meanwhile, the students are under medical supervision.
Tags: #deadrat, #Delhi, #govtschool, #hospitalized, #middaymeal, #Nine, #served, #students