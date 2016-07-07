Nine year old girl spends her summer vacation painting nails and braiding hair to raise money for charity

While some kids are spending their summers playing outside or selling lemonade, this 9-year-old Minnesota girl has combined her entrepreneurial skills with her love for beauty for charity.

It all started when Rhuin Eisley of Minneapolis approached her mom and asked, “Can I try to do some nails at the corner?” her mom said.

Sarah Stevens said she wouldn’t allow it at first, worried about her daughter’s safety. But she finally let Rhuin sit in the front yard with her nail polish kit while she watched from the living room.

The entire day went by, until finally, neighbor Daeja Carson noticed her and asked to get her nails painted, as reported by cbs8.com .

Carson then wrote a review of the service on her Facebook page, which quickly went viral with more than 12,000 shares.

After that fateful appointment last Monday, Rhu’s Salon has been fully booked.

“It’s been pretty crazy,” Stevens told InsideEdition.com. “She doesn’t turn anyone down.”

The 4th grader has since painted the nails of little girls and boys, and even the male reporters left their home with freshly polished fingers.

Though the official hours listed on her Facebook page, are 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesdays and Fridays, and 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Stevens said her daughter would be more than happy to spend all day at her salon if she could.

“It’s my hobby,” Rhuin told InsideEdition.com. “It’s something I like to do.”

Rhu’s Salon offers many nail polish colors for clients to choose from, although they do not offer a full manicure.

The salon also does not cut hair, but Rhuin and her mom, who is a certified cosmetologist herself, made an exception for a woman who prepared to undergo treatment for cancer, and her two daughters.

“They all wanted to get their heads shaved together before chemo as an act of solidarity,” Stevens said.

Rhuin also offers hair braiding, and in return for her services, her clients often donate a couple dollars toward a good cause.

Stevens said her daughter came home one afternoon, and exclaimed she wanted to help children who go hungry over summer vacation, a cause that Stevens is passionate about herself.

Later this week, Stevens said she and Rhuin plan to decide which organization they should support.

In addition to her salon services, where at least half the money she earns will go to charity, Rhuin’s mom also helped her put together a GoFundMe page for the cause.

The girl has since raised more than $500 between her salon and GoFundMe campaign,but said she plans to keep practicing, “as long as I can, until the city shuts me down,” Rhuin told InsideEdition.com.