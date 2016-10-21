Nintendo releases newest gaming console codenamed NX

Tokyo,Oct21:Japanese videogame giant Nintendo will on Thursday offer gamers a sneak peek at a long-awaited new console –codenamed NX.

The Super Mario maker is planning to put a three-minute video about the “console with a completely new concept” on its website at 11:00 pm Japan time (1400 GMT) Thursday.

The company’s US twitter handle gave the news of the preview trailer.

Be among the first to discover #NX. Watch the Preview Trailer at 7am PT/10am ET! pic.twitter.com/R2QTzjyLUo — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 20, 2016

Nintendo’s upcoming console will be rolled out by March 2017. Nintendo has not given any other details about the new console.

Nintendo successfully forayed into the smartphone game market with the release ofPokemon Go earlier this year,.

Pokemon has been popular in Japan since first being launched as software in 1996 for Nintendo`s iconic Game Boy console.

We’re still a long way off the Nintendo Switch release date so a price is not something which Nintendo will announce until closer to that time. However, Tesco may have accidentally revealed the Switch price with a landing page which was quickly taken down. It listed the then named NX at £349.