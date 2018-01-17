Niracharthu; a color trip into folklore

Niracharthu is an art & cultural initiative from Enkakad, the historical village near Wadkanchery, Kerala. Enkakkad is known for its rich folklore culture and celebrations related that. The Murals found in the temples of Enkakad is quintessential by all its mean. Main Objectives of the Niracharth 2018 are developing artistic temper among village populace through art & cultural interventions, moulding next-generation talents and creating inclusive public spaces. All the available paintings are up for sale and proceedings from the initiative are utilised for social causes including public education and art & cultural interventions.

Artists from different states have participated in the event and the whole village was visually impeccable with the different art forms. Upcoming talents performed their traditional dance forms and music.

A check into the total events and the classical paintings by artists.

TRIBAL WOMAN 1 by Abhipsa Pradhan. 24×24 inches. Acrylic on canvas

GLANCE FROM THE PAST 1 by Jagesh Edakkad. 24×24 inches. Acrylic on canvas.

UNTITLED by Sindhu Divakaran. 24×24 inches x 2 no.s. Diptych work. Acrylic on canvas.