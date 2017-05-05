Nirbhaya Gangrape case: SC confirms death sentence for four convicts

New Delhi, May 5: About five years following a 23-year-old student on her route home from a film was group assaulted and tormented on a moving transport in Delhi, the Supreme Court has affirmed death sentence for four convicts.

A trial court had decided in 2013 that they ought to be hanged and the high court affirmed the sentence. Be that as it may, the four – Akshay Thakur, Vinay Sharma, Pawan Gupta and Mukesh – tested it in the Supreme Court.

The Delhi group assault case convicts had advanced under the steady gaze of the Supreme Court against their capital punishment.

On December 16, 2012, the young lady and her companion boarded a transport in south Delhi, guaranteed by the driver that they would be dropped off at their goal. The two were then assaulted and the lady was pack assaulted by six men, brutalised with an iron pole and her digestion tracts were hauled out. She kicked the bucket in a Singapore healing facility 13 days after the fact.

“These men ought to be hanged. There is no wrongdoing more brutal than this….I’m sure about that,” said the father of the lady, who came to be known as “Nirbhaya”.

Smash Singh, the transport driver, was discovered hanging in his cell in Tihar imprison in March 2013, months before they were indicted. Last August, Vinay Sharma had additionally purportedly attempted to submit suicide. The 6th convict was months shy of 18 when he took an interest in the awful wrongdoing.

He left a revision home in December 2015 in the wake of putting in three years – the greatest discipline for minors – starting open shock and an upgrade of the adolescent law. Presently, an adolescent in the vicinity of 16 and 18 years can be dealt with as a grown-up on the off chance that they carry out a shocking wrongdoing.

In 2015, the four had additionally been sentenced to 10 years in prison for a theft that the police could connection to them after their capture for the pack assault. An interest against this conviction is pending in the high court.