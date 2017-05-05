Nirbhaya verdict a 'tight slap' to rapists on the prowl: Delhi Commission for Women.

New Delhi/Mumbai, May 5: Moments after the Supreme Court upheld the earlier death sentence order to four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape case, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal has asserted that the verdict has emboldened all the women in the country.

“This is not just the fight of one ‘Nirbhaya’ but many others in the country. The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) welcomes this particular verdict which was very important. The Supreme Court today, by giving death sentence to all the rapists of Nirbhaya, has in a way emboldened all the women in the country. This verdict is compared to a tight slap to the rapists who thinks that they can let go even after a heinous crime,” Maliwal told ANI.

Maliwal further stated that the apex court should fast track all such rape cases in the country.

“This verdict was something which was needed, not just for her family and relatives, but us all. Though I think that the five years time which was taken by the Court on this decision was delayed but today it has made all women proud. After this the Supreme Court should fast track all such rape cases and provide justice to other Nirbhaya’s in the country who still await justice,” said Maliwal.

Resonating similar views, Lawyer and Social activist Abha Singh stated that Justice Dipak Misra has brought justice to the country and a smile on every woman’s face.

“Nirbhaya’s gang rape and murder are the most heinous offence which has happened in the history of India. Today, the way Supreme Court has upheld death penalty meted out to the rapist clearly shows that the judiciary is with the women of this country and the government is sending a strong message, that criminal law is for deterrence. Justice Dipak Misra has brought justice to the country and a smile on every woman’s face. In future, any criminal who thinks that he will get away with the crime will fear of the consequence. This death penalty will go a long way in protecting the women not just in the state but country.” Singh told ANI.

Prior to the day, the Apex Court maintained the before the request of capital punishment to four convicts in the December 16, 2012, Nirbhaya group assault case.

Equity Dipak Misra saw in its request that it’s an account of ‘some unique world’.

“Taking the genuine wounds, the extreme way of the offence conferred by the convicts, we are maintaining the sentence,” the request said.

The following alternative for the convicts is to request against their capital punishment to President Pranab Mukherjee.

On December 16, 2012, six men, including the 17-year-old adolescent, posse assaulted a 23-year-old physiotherapy assistant in a moving transport on December 16, 2012. The young lady and her companion were returning home in the wake of viewing a motion picture when they were persuaded into the transport by the charged, who then beat up her companion before alternating in assaulting her.

The young lady capitulated to her wounds in a Singapore healing facility on December 29, 2012. The convicts – Akshay, Pawan, Vinay Sharma and Mukesh – tested the Delhi High Court arrange which had sentenced them to the hangman’s tree.

(ANI)