Nisaba Godrej takes over as executive chairperson of GCPL from Adi Godrej

Mumbai, May12:39-year-old Nisaba Godrej is the new Executive Chairperson of Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL), taking over the reins from her father Adi Godrej. Nisaba Godrej has been a key architect of GCPL’s strategy and transformation in the last decade. Over the last ten years, GCPL’s market capitalisation or m-cap has increased twenty-fold from Rs. 3,000 crore to Rs. 60,000 crore. GCPL is the flagship firm of the Godrej Group.

Ms Godrej is holds a Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Among her previous assignments within the Godrej Group include Godrej Agrovet and the creation of strategy function to oversee the group’s portfolio. In addition to GCPL, Ms Godrej is also on the board of directors of Godrej Agrovet and Teach For India. She was the brain behind the company’s Project Leapfrog initiated in 2007 under which GCPL accelerated domestic organic growth through innovation and consolidation and at the same time went global by investing in emerging markets outside of India.

Ms Godrej stays in Mumbai with her family and design, trekking and equestrian are among few of her passions.

She is the second among three children of Adi Godrej. Eldest daughter Tanya Dubash is executive director and chief brand officer of the Godrej Group, while youngest son Pirojsha Godrej is the executive chairman of Godrej Properties.

Adi Godrej, 75, will continue to serve the GCPL board as chairman emeritus after leading the company for 17 years.

Commenting on her elevation, she said her father’s disciplined, results driven and humble approach will always be the core of the group’s DNA.