Nissan Datsun redi-GO AMT version launched, priced Rs 3.8 lakh
New Delhi, Jan 23: Nissan Motor India today announced the launch of automated manual transmission (AMT) version of its redi-GO entry-level model from Datsun stable, priced at an introductory price of Rs 3.8 lakh.
Deliveries of the redi-GO Smart Drive Auto to new customers will begin from today across India, the company said in a statement.
The new vehicle comes with new dual-driving mode and rush hour mode.
In the dual-driving mode, customers opt to switch between automated and manual mode during up-hill or down-hill and city traffic conditions.
While in the rush hour mode, they can cruise at a speed of 56 kmph for drives during in bumper-to-bumper traffic conditions, the statement added.
Commenting on the launch, Nissan Motor India Managing Director Jerome Saigot said, “Datsun redi-GO Smart Drive Auto combines the convenience and flexibility of dual-driving mode with best-in-class ground clearance, cabin space, boot space and headroom.”
It is powered by a 1-liter petrol engine.
Here’s All You Need To Know About The redi-GO AMT
- The Datsun redi-GO is based on the same CMF-A platform as the Renault Kwid and under the skin, both the cars are essentially the same.
- Visually, there are no changes made to the redi-GO, not even a badging that differentiates the manual version from the AMT.
- It is based on the T(O) and S variant of the redi-GO, so you get all the top-end feature like the hexagonal grille with chrome surround, sweptback headlamps with integrated turn lights, LED daytime running light on the bumper, wheel cover, and body colored bumpers and door handles.
- The redi-GO AMT will be available only with the 1.0 version of the car, while the 0.8-litre model will continue to use the existing 5-speed manual gearbox.
- Powering the car will be the same 999 cc iSAT engine that makes 67 bhp and develops a peak torque of 91 Nm.
- The 5-speed AMT unit is the same as on the Kwid, and hardware has come from Bosch and the software to run it from FEV.
- The top-spec version comes with optional faux leather upholstery which comes with the redi-GO stitching on the driver and passenger seat.
- The top-end S trim is still the only one that comes with a driver side airbag, three-point seat belt for front and rear passengers, central locking, and the remote key is available in both variants.
- The redi-GO AMT now gets an updated audio system now comes with Bluetooth connectivity that allows you to pair your phone with the car enabling hands-free calling and music streaming.
- The company announced that customers can pre-book the car by making a payment of Rs 10,000 at any of the Datsun dealerships in the country.
- Deliveries of the car will begin from January 23, 2018
- As for pricing, we expect to see a premium of Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 depending on the variant chosen.