Nissan India launched its new Micra with sport and intelligent features

New Delhi, June 3: Nissan India today launched its new Micra with intelligent features and sporty enhancements and is available at a starting price of Rs 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Launching the new Micra Nissan, Arun Malhotra, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd, said, “The New Micra brings together Japanese technology and European styling in a package that makes it one of the best premium urban hatchbacks at an attractive price point.

The new features enhance the visual appeal and convenience of the Micra, and provides an excellent driving experience. The New Micra will add a dash of liveliness to the driving experience for our customers.” The New Micra will be available with a choice of two powertrains – a 1.2-litre petrol engine mated to X-Tronic CVT Automatic transmission, or a 1.5-litre diesel paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. The major highlight of the Nissan Micra remains the globally acclaimed Nissan X-Tronic CVT which delivers smoother performance with better fuel economy compared to a petrol manual transmission.

Fuel economy figure for the diesel variant is rated at 23.08 kmpl while the X-Tronic CVT Automatic variant returns 19.34 kmpl under ARAI test conditions. Additionally, Nissan recently announced the best-in-class Extended Warranty Programme to offer superior after sales service and a hassle free ownership experience to its customers.

The owners of New Nissan Micra can also avail the recently launched Extended Warranty Package for 3 Years/50,000kms (whichever comes earlier). The Micra range is available in seven exterior colours including Brick Red, Turquoise Blue, Blade Silver, Onyx Black, Nightshade, Storm White and Sunshine Orange. Variants of the New Nissan Micra are competitively priced, placing it as the premium hatch offering the most value-for-money package available in the market.

The Micra Active model, which has petrol manual transmission options, also underwent recent changes with a new sporty bumper and new steering wheel with Bluetooth and audio controls. The Nissan Micra, known in India for its European styling and driving comfort, now comes loaded with class-leading features such as auto headlamps, rain sensing wipers and ‘lead me to car’. These newly-added features in the New Micra augment the intelligent and premium attractiveness of the car, which offers outstanding driving comfort and confidence to Micra customers.