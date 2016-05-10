Nissan launches ‘Happy with Nissan’ campaign

Kolkata,May 10: Nissan’s customer service campaign today entered into its fifth phase with the start of the Happy with Nissan campaign. The campaign will run for 7 days from May 10 till May 17 across India.

Nissan will host a series of camps across 147 locations in 123 cities to improve customer satisfaction.

The campaign includes 60 point free vehicle check-up as well as customer-focused communications to educate customers about the benefits of authorised Nissan service centres and the use of Nissan genuine spare parts, oils and accessories.

‘Happy with Nissan’ is a customer outreach initiative that serves as a platform for Nissan’s service team to proactively re-connect with their customers and provides an opportunity to thank and delight them with great after sales service offers. Nissan has delighted 75000 customers since last four phase of the campaign.

Kicking off the campaign, Arun Malhotra, managing director, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. said, “At Nissan, we are committed to customer satisfaction and believe in offering a flawless after sales experience to our current as well as prospective customers. Recently, Nissan was ranked third in the prestigious J.D. Power Asia Pacific 2015 India Sales Satisfaction Index (SSI) study, a recognition of the brand’s commitment in this effort. Nissan is taking all possible steps to provide customers with a superior ownership experience and ‘Happy with Nissan’ campaign is one such major endeavours to reach them.”

Sanjeev Agarwal, VP – Aftersales, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. said, “The campaign gives a unique platform to connect with our customers, and offer quick and effective services them. It also acts as a feedback mechanism wherein we take inputs from our customers and try to incorporate them in our future products and services. It has been received well by our customers over the years.”