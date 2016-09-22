Nissan Micra 2017 model car details

Paris,Sept22:Once a huge sales hit for the company, the Nissan Micra has in recent years endured a bit of a slump as many buyers have switched their allegiance to SUVs like the Nissan Juke.

But an all-new Nissan Micra is set to go into production by 2017 and will make its public debut at September’s Paris Motor Show. When it arrives, it’ll be taking on rivals like the Skoda Fabia, Volkswagen Polo and new Kia Rio – another Paris debutant.

The new Micra’s design is likely to be based on the Nissan Sway concept (pictured) that was shown at March’s Geneva Motor Show, while our spy pictures of prototypes photographed out testing confirm some of our suspicions.

Angular lines and a deep-set V-shaped grille are likely to feature, while the slender headlights could well echo the likes of the larger Nissan Qashqai SUV and Nissan Pulsar hatchback.

The new Micra is likely to be longer, lower and wider than the outgoing model, to give more space inside, but keeping the slinky shape of the Sway concept. Our latest spy shots confirm this new, lowered roofline and the presence of a roof spoiler. Despite the heavy disguise on the prototypes, sharp creases and acute angles are clearly present all over the car – especially down the sides and round the back.

We can’t be certain about much concerning the new Micra’s interior but we’re confident there’ll be a big step up in interior quality compared to the previous one. This was one of the main reasons why that car was such a slow seller, as well as poor refinement compared to rivals. That outgoing model was what’s known as a ‘global’ car, meaning it was sold almost unchanged in markets all over the world, so European buyers got the same level of refinement and quality as markets with lower expectations.

However, the new Micra has been designed specifically with the European market in mind. Therefore, we expect a fresh emphasis on technology and connectivity compared to the outgoing model. Not only does this mean a new infotainment system with smartphone connectivity is on the cards to keep younger buyers interested, but you can also expect softer plastics and even leather upholstery on top-spec models.

The new Micra looks likely to be based on the same basic mechanical underpinnings as the forthcoming new Nissan Juke crossover and is also likely to be offered with a whole host of personalisation options. This includes a vast palette of paint colours, as well as a variety of interior trim colours.

The new Nissan Micra could also benefit from a host of new safety features. Nissan has been making a big deal of its Safety Shield technologies recently, so there’s no reason why the new Micra won’t feature them, too.

The Safety Shield includes traffic-sign recognition, auto-dipping headlights and lane-departure warning. Autonomous emergency braking could also feature, as could bind-spot detection and a driver fatigue warning system. Meanwhile, the Around View Monitor – a system that can detect if there’s anything (or anyone) moving behind the car – could also appear.

As the new Micra will be based on the same platform as the new Juke, we expect a similar engine line-up, with a variety of turbocharged 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrols making up the bulk of the range. There’s also likely to be a super-frugal 1.5-litre diesel, while a hot 190bhp 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol could also emerge. Nissan is also said to be considering a congestion-charge-exempt and road-tax-friendly petrol-electric hybrid model.

We’ll see the full production version of the new Nissan Micra at September’s Paris Motor Show, while the new car will launch in the UK some time in 2017. Due to the likely increases in technology and quality, expect a price hike from the current model, with the range expected to start at around £10,000.