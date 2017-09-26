Nissan Motor India launches Datsun redi-Go Gold with one litre engine, priced at Rs 3.69 lakh

New Delhi,Sept26:Nissan Motor India today launched Datsun redi-Go Gold with one litre engine, a limited edition variant of hatchback redi-Go, priced at Rs 3.69 lakh (ex- showroom).

The variant would be available from today at all Nissan and Datsun dealerships across the country, Nissan Motor India said in a statement.

“Datsun will make the festive season even more special for our customers by bringing more power, style and convenience in the redi-GO Gold 1.0L limited edition,” company’s VP, Marketing and Datsun Business Unit, Jerome Saigot said.

The new variant offers an accessible price, peppy driving performance and a refreshing exterior which reinforce Datsun’s commitment to offer stylish, high-value-for-money cars to customers, he added.

