Nissan Motor India sold 4,297 Datsun cars in June

July 6, 2016 | By :

Chennai, July 6: Nissan Motor India sold 4,297 Datsun cars last month, the company said on Wednesday.

“This unprecedented growth of the Datsun brand is due to the phenomenal response Datsun redi-GO is getting across the country,” Arun Malhotra, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd, said in a statement.

According to him, close to 3,000 units of Datsun redi-GO cars were sold in just 23 days since its launch.

The company’s two other models – Datsun GO and Datsun GO+ – accounted for the remaining sales numbers.

Nissan Motor India sells cars under two brands – Nissan and Datsun – in India. The statement was silent on the units sold under the Nissan brand.

Tags: , ,
Related News
Super strong wood could replace metals in cars, airplanes
Nissan Datsun redi-GO AMT version launched, priced Rs 3.8 lakh
Government to vehicle owners; ‘Take bull bars off cars or face penalty’
Dream to own a car to become costlier in 2018; Major automobile manufacturers to hike price
Nissan Motor India launches Datsun redi-Go Gold with one litre engine, priced at Rs 3.69 lakh
Datsun redi-GO now available with a bigger 1.0-litre engine in two variants
Top