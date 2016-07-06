Nissan Motor India sold 4,297 Datsun cars in June

Chennai, July 6: Nissan Motor India sold 4,297 Datsun cars last month, the company said on Wednesday.

“This unprecedented growth of the Datsun brand is due to the phenomenal response Datsun redi-GO is getting across the country,” Arun Malhotra, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd, said in a statement.

According to him, close to 3,000 units of Datsun redi-GO cars were sold in just 23 days since its launch.

The company’s two other models – Datsun GO and Datsun GO+ – accounted for the remaining sales numbers.

Nissan Motor India sells cars under two brands – Nissan and Datsun – in India. The statement was silent on the units sold under the Nissan brand.