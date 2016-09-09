Nissan starts selling Made In India Datsun GO+ in South Africa

New Delhi: Japanese auto maker Nissan said it has started selling of India-made entry level multi-purpose vehicle Datsun GO+ in South Africa.

“Sales of the Datsun GO+, produced at the Renault-Nissan Alliance plant in Oragadam near Chennai, began on August 31, 2016 in South Africa,” Nissan India said in a statement.

Commenting on the development, Nissan India Operations President Guillaume Sicard said: “Following on the success of the India-built Datsun GO’s launch into the small car segment in South Africa, the GO+ is another example of our Make in India models making a mark in overseas markets.”

He further said: “Our exports continue to help Nissan build its presence in India and grow the local economy.”

The Renault-Nissan Alliance Chennai plant has exported over 6.2 lakh cars since it began operations began in 2010.

Currently, it exports vehicles to 106 countries around the world. The models made at the plant include Datsun GO, Datsun GO+, Datsun redi-GO and Nissan Sunny, among others.

The plant has a capacity to produce up to 4.8 lakh units per year.

