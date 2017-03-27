Nissan Terrano facelift launched at Rs 9.99 lakh

New Delhi, March27:Nissan India has launched the new 2017 Nissan Terrano facelift priced at ₹ 9.99 lakh to ₹ 14.2 lakh (ex-showroom). It’s been more than three years since the Terrano was launched in October 2013 and had received only one update, when the Terrano Groove Edition was launched. That said last year the Japanese automaker did launch an automated manual transmission (AMT) variant which we have driven. The variants of most of the previous features have been retained along with the addition of ingsa bunch of new offer, which we have already told you about. It rivals against the likes of – Hyundai Creta, Renault Duster and the Honda BR-V.

Variants Prices (ex-showroom, Delhi) Terrano XL ₹ 9.99 lakh Terrano XED ₹ 9.99 lakh Terrano XLD (O) ₹ 11.92 lakh Terrano XVD PRE ₹ 13.60 lakh Terrano XVD PRE (AMT) ₹ 14.20 lakh

Nissan has introduced 22 new features with the 2017 Nissan Terrano facelift, and some much-needed features include – the new 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation and voice recognition. Other features comprise of – electrically operable ORVMs, hill climb assist and cruise control. The interior too has been spruced up with a nice black and brown dual-tone colour scheme along with new fabrics or leather upholstery, depending on the variant. The steering wheel has been redesigned and now gets controls for telephony and audio. Thankfully, Nissan has also provided an armrest for the driver in the 2017 Nissan Terrano. The buttons for power windows are now illuminated and the wing mirrors now get integrated indicators.

The changes to the exterior include a new paint shade by the name of Sandstone Brown along with minor cosmetic additions like revised grille, new LED DRLs, redesigned bumper with chrome surrounds for the foglamps. The rest of the car mostly remains unchanged. Along with the other cosmetic and feature updates, the 2017 Terrano also gets anti-lock brakes (ABS) with EBD and electronic stability programme (ESP) and dual airbags as standard fitment across all variants.

Under the hood, the new Terrano SUV continues to get a 1.6 litre petrol engine that makes 103 bhp and 145 Nm of peak torque, while mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 1.5 diesel engine that comes in two states of tunes. The less powerful one makes 84 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque and the more powerful one makes 108 bhp and 243 Nm of peak torque. The former gets the 5-speed manual gearbox as standard while the 108 bhp variant comes with the option of either a 6-speed manual or an AMT unit.