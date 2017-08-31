Nitasha Biswas from Kolkata crowned first Miss Transqueen India

August 31, 2017 | By :
Nitasha Biswas from Kolkata crowned first Miss Transqueen India. Photograph: Twitter

New Delhi, August 31: A 26 year old trans woman was crowned as the first Miss Transqueen India. Nitasha Biswas, a 26-year old trans woman hails from Kolkata and is currently pursuing Masters in Business Management in Kolkata. the first runner-up position was Loiloi from Manipur bagged up while the second-runner up was Ragasya from Chennai.

There were around 16 finalists that represented some of the Indian states. They were selected after a rigorous that involved more than 1,500 trans women across India. Reena Rai, the pageant organizer and  chairperson of Suhani Dream Catchers Pvt Ltd Previously told Indo-Asian News Service that “The winner would go to Thailand for Miss International Queen, the first runner-up would compete at Miss Transsexual Australia. We are looking for another international pageant so that we could send the second runner-up too.”

Laeticia Phylliscia Raveena, who is Miss Transsexual Australia 2017 crowned Nitasha Biswas. Laeticia Phylliscia  Raveena  performed to the Lady Gaga track “Born this Way”. Gauri Sawant, the Transgender social activist and also one of the jury members, said that“It is the first organized pageant on a national level for the transwomen after the Nalsa judgement so, I strongly believe that would empower the transsexuals and would aspire them to dream of winning the crown and representing their country and community on an international platform.”

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Related News
4.2-magnitude earthquake jolts Manipur
Supreme Court Of India
SC pulls up CBI’s Special Investigation Team in Manipur fake encounters probe
Curfew imposed in Manipur’s Kakching town due to violence between police and protestors
Salary hike for Tamilnadu legislators; DMK will not accept it unless transport workers demands are met 
Now, this whitening procedure is gaining popularity in Thailand!
Sonagachhi sex workers rescue teen girl who runaway from home
Top