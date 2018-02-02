Niti Aayog vice chairman defends Union Budget

New Delhi, February 02: The Union Budget for 2018-19 was slammed by many, but, the vice chairman of of Niti Aayog Rajiv Kumar has defended the last budget of NDA government. Rajiv Kumar backed the Union Budget saying that it is upto the Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take a call on the suggestions made.

If anyone is under the impression that this last budget will be a populist one then they’re wrong. The budget delivered yesterday was not intended to woo the voters; it is to benefit the common man and to boost economy-he added.

The Budget presented on Thursday garnered mixed responses from the economists.