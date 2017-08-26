 Niti Aayog  wants women in kitchens to switch over to ‘electric cooking’ ,donate LPG connections

NEW DELHI,August26: Niti Aayog doesn’t seem to be content with the plan to make India move around in electric cars and buses by 2030. The government’s policy thinktank has now offered the Centre something to chew upon: make kitchens in cities with reliable power supply — think Mumbai, Kolkata and Delhi — switch over to ‘electric cooking’ and free up gas connections for the poor.

“The government should explore the prospects for switching over to electric cooking in areas where reliable supply of electricity already exists,” the Aayog said in the ‘Three Year Action Agenda’ released by finance minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday. The suggestion may appear to be ahead of its time.

But it seems to build upon the Narendra Modi’s government’s progress towards fulfilling its promise of 24×7 affordable power supply. However, the truth is that even after assured power supply, even in urban areas, it will be along time before cooking dalchawal on an electric device becomes a common practice. There are several reasons.

It is a common perception that electric cooking doesn’t work well for Indian dishes. Besides, the appliances/utensils are expensive. That’s why, electric cooking is largely limited to the use of microwave ovens, toasters, grills and fryers in urban kitchens. Besides, uninterrupted 24×7 power supply is still limited to a few cities.

The document also said the momentum of gains from ‘Ujala’, the programme to replace inefficient lighting with LED lamps, should be extended to ACs, fans and water pumps by 2019.