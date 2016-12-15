Niti Ayog launches 2 schemes to promote digital payments

Government advocates small traders to adopt digital means, eyeing upon cashless economy.

New Delhi, December 15: In a bid to incentivise digital payments, the government on Thursday launched two schemes for consumers and merchants, Niti Ayog CEO Amitabh Kant said here.

Lucky Grahak Yojna would reward consumers through a daily, as well as a weekly, draw on transactions worth Rs 50 to Rs 3,000 with maximum reward up to Rs 1 lakh.

Digi Dhan Yojna, aimed at merchants, would have a maximum reward of Rs 50,000, Kant said.

The scheme would commence from December 25 and would last till April 14.

On April 14, there would be mega awards worth Rs 1 crore, Rs 50 lakh and Rs 25 lakh, respectively, for consumers and Rs 50 Lakh, Rs 25 lakh and Rs 5 lakh for merchants, Kant said.

