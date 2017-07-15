Nitin Gadkari says that roads are good for laying optic fibre, oil and gas pipes,Ministry can earn some revenue

New Delhi, Jul 15: Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari while stating that his Ministry has around two lakh kilometres of highways, offered the use of this entire stretch for laying optic fibre, oil and gas pipes. This could earn the Ministry some revenue that could be further utilised for constructing and maintaining roads, he added. The Minister was speaking at INFOCOM 2017 organised by ABP Group and Federation of Indian Micro and Small & Medium Enterprises, a statement said.

Stating that Information Technology holds the key to providing transparent and effective governance in the country, Mr Gadkari commended the roles played by Indian engineers and software experts across the world. “If we wish to build and maintain a competitive edge over the world, we need to leverage technology to get the maximum returns from our assets,” he said. About the road transport sector, Mr Gadkari said, ‘Very soon the issue of driving licences would be entirely computerised.’

The fitness of a person for getting driving licence would be decided through a computer programme with no human interference. This would greatly enhance safety on roads by ensuring that licences were issued only to deserving drivers, he added. E-tolling rolled out by his Ministry last year had helped cut down the traffic congestion at toll plazas on the National Highways.

Trucks and other vehicles bearing FASTags were not required to stop at the toll gates, as the toll gets paid electronically through these RFID tags, the Minister said. He said efforts were being made to get more and more vehicles to use FASTags and soon these would be available with vehicle dealers and new vehicles would come with tags already attached. Telecom Secretary Aruna Sundararajan also spoke on the occasion.