Nitin Patel may resign after conflict erupts in Gujarat BJP over portfolio allocation

Ahmedabad/Gujarat, Dec 30: Even before the newly sworn-in BJP Ministry in Gujarat could start its governance, infighting within the party led by former Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Bhai Patel camp and CM Vijay Rupani over the allocation of portfolios has pushed the Gujarat BJP into a severe crisis.

BJP national leadership, which had designated senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley for monitoring the formation of the new ministry, is trying to intervene in a bid to pacify the warring groups.

The disagreements were started by the former Deputy Chief Minister, Nitin Bhai Patel, with the support of some other members.

Reportedly, Nitin Patel demanded three key portfolios that he held in the outgoing government, that of Finance, Urban Development and Petroleum. But was not allotted.

Sources told India Live Today that citing that he was cold-shouldered, Nitinbhai Patel may opt for the extreme step of resignation from the party itself, if his demands are not met.

The conflict has erupted when the Finance department was handed over to Saurabh Patel and CM Vijay Rupani kept Urban Development and Petroleum for himself.

The portfolios were allocated on Thursday after a cabinet meeting which was extended till late in the evening.

Nitin Patel did not go to the office on Friday,  an apparent act to put across his displeasure to the party high-command.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Patidar leader Hardik Patel has invited NitinBhai Patel to join Congress along with 10 BJP MLAs, on Saturday.

