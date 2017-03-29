Nitish Kumar need to work harder to challenge PM Modi: BJP

PatnaB/Bihar, March 29: Following statements that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar may join hands with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday declared that Janata Dal United is a small party, adding that it first needs to lead in its own state then rule the nation.

BJP leader Sushil Modi stated that Nitish Kumar should make his territory strong to challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi for 2019 elections.

“JD (U) is a small party when compared to BJP. Even Mamata Banerjee has a higher number of MPs in her party. So now if Nitish Kumar wants to take power and rule the party then, he needs to first win faith with Lalu Prasad Yadav and then from Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Modi told ANI.

Sushil further stated that Prime Minister Modi has become the face of India, adding that Nitish Kumar needs to win that over soon only if he wants to do something big.

“People have seen Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will give a vote to him because of his commitment and strive towards the nation. So if Nitish and his party are not working properly under the leadership of the Congress then only things will work out or else fail,” he added.

Sounding similar views, another BJP leader CP Thakur stated that no one can challenge Prime Minister Modi for his position.

“With Prime Minister Modi currently ruling the country, no one can challenge him for his chair. His hard work and commitment have shown it all,” Thakur told ANI.

Earlier, the JD (U) stated that their union is strong and is working for Bihar’s development.

Nitish Kumar, whose party was once a part of the NDA, had walked out of the 17-year-old alliance in Bihar in 2013 when Narendra Modi was declared as the NDA’s prime ministerial candidate.

In the recent assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP got a huge mandate, sealing Prime Minister Modi’s initiative. (ANI)