In Nitish Kumar-ruled Bihar ‘Beti Bachao’ has no takers

New Delhi, Oct 27: Social activists on Thursday maintained that in Bihar it seems the campaign of “Beti Bachao” (Safety of Girls) has no takers.

Reacting to the molestation and gruesome murder of teenaged girl in the state’s Kaimur district, Nirmala Samant told ANI, “This must be the most gruesome act that we have seen in the recent past, Nitish Kumar, the honorable chief minister, has taken several steps, that’s what we have learnt from the media as well as from the people,”

“Recently, one incident took place about a junior engineer. This has created a traumatic condition among villagers, family members and for the entire state where girls are found to be unsafe. The safety of the girl has to be a very important agenda for any government,” she added.

Annie Raja, General Secretary of the National Federation of Indian Women, told ANI, “Unfortunately, in this country, we have this Beti-Bachao Beti-Padhao Andolan and the government is very much into this slogan. But this is not applied in the lives of the girls in this country. This particular incident shows that women or girls are considered as commodities, just for entertainment and the men and young boys can do whatever they want to do, that is what this incident shows,”

“Every government should take this issue as a serious political issue that violence against women and ensuring the constitutional right for women and girls must become the main priority of the political parties. Justice should be ensured within no time now that life has gone.” she added.

A minor in Kaimur district of Bihar died after motorcycle-borne men ran over her after molesting her.

The 15-year-old girl was on her way to write a school exam when motorcycle-borne men chased her, pulled her dupatta and ran her over.

According to reports, one of the accused pulled her dupatta which got entangled around her neck, virtually choking her.

The victim fell and as she laid motionless, the accused reversed their bike and drove over her.

Superintendent of Police, Bhabua, J.J. Reddy, said a case of molestation has been registered against the guilty.