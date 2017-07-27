Nitish Kumar, Sushil Kumar Modi swears in as Bihar CM, Deputy CM

Patna/Bihar, July 27: Nitish Kumar had sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Bihar. While BJP’s Sushil Kumar Modi was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister.

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday hailed Nitish Kumar’s decision of resigning as the Bihar Chief Minister and said that the rigid stand of Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav not to resign from the cabinet left the Janata Dal (United)- JD(U))- leader with no option but to step down from his post.

Speaking to ANI here, BJP leader S Prakash said, “Tejashwi Yadav was adamant not to resign from the cabinet after he was charge-sheeted by the CBI in the disproportionate asset case. Nitish Kumar, who has a clean image, could not stand with the rigidness of Tejashwi Yadav to continue in the cabinet and he was left with no choice but to resign himself.” Prakash further added that “as a gentleman, Nitish chose to resign.”

The news of Sushil Modi swearing in as the Deputy Chief Minister came from BJP Bihar president Nityanand Rai.

“The Governor invited us for oath ceremony at 10 a.m. today. Two people are to take an oath- Nitish Kumar as the Chief Minister and Sushil Modi as the Deputy Chief Minister,” Rai told ANI.

Bihar is witnessing upheaval soon after Nitish Kumar’s resignation came in yesterday evening. However, RJD is claiming that it has the support of more than half of the JD(U) MLAs and they have every right to stake claim to form a government, as their party is the single largest party. (ANI)