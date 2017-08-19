Nitish Kumar working as Amit Shah’s servant, says Congress

New Delhi, August 19: The Congress on Saturday thrashed out at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for working as Amit Shah’s servant. The Congress said that Nitish Kumar was previously a respected leader but now is working as Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) president Amit Shah. The statement was raised in regard to the decision of Nitish Kumar to break the grand collaboration with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress.

The congress leader Sandeep Dikshit said that “Many leaders in the party are anxious due to the decision of Nitish Kumar. The way Nitish Kumar changed sides was surprising. Nobody has ever committed an act like this earlier. He has smashed his ethics. Nitish Kumar has become a feeble chief minister. Earlier, there was a time when he was such a respected leader, but presently he is working as the servant of Amit Shah. I affirm that all the respected Janata Dal (United) leaders will leave the party.”

Nitish Kumar and senior revolutionary Janata Dal (United) leader Sharad Yadav were at loggerheads because the grand collaboration was ruptured in Bihar. Yet, the Bharatiya Janata Party said that they have no interest in what Sharad Yadav does because he took up negative politics and face the outcome in the long run.

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sudheesh Verma said that “We see that Janata Dal (United) is directed by Nitish Kumar ji and the party is a partner of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) . What other leaders do is not at all important or us.”

Sharad Yadav recently started ‘Sanjhi Virsasat Bachao Manch’ in regard to protest alleged disruptive politics of the Bharatiya Janata Party and would be conducting a similar programme today.

At the same time, Nitish Kumar would be holding the national executive meeting of the party in Patna today.