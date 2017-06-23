Nitish made mistake by supporting Kovind, will try convincing him to rethink: Lalu

New Delhi, June 23: With Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar supporting National Democratic Alliance (NDA) presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Friday said the former made a ‘mistake’ by supporting the ruling government, adding that he will try to convince him to rethink on the same. “I don’t know why Nitish Kumar took this decision. I will tell him that he has made a mistake and would appeal him to rethink his decision to support Kovind,” Lalu told ANI.

He further said Meira Kumar is the ‘daughter of Bihar’ and he will try to convince Nitish to back her for the post.

“The BJP government didn’t even consult other political parties before announcing the name of Ram Nath Kovind for the post of President. Whatever they did was equal to dictatorship. This is a conspiracy” he said. Earlier, Janta D (U) confirmed that they will support Kovind the President. “All the leaders have decided that we will support Ram Nath Kovind for the post of president. He is Bihar’s first Governor who has been nominated for this post. We are very happy with this, it is a matter of Bihar’s development,” Senior JD (U) leader Ratnesh Sada said after meeting all party leaders.

Nonetheless, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) said political gatherings committed an error by supporting Kovind without knowing whether he will be a solitary man in the contest. “Some of the political gatherings like JD (U), (Biju Janata Dal) BJD, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) or Shiv Sena have officially declared that they are supporting Kovind. I would offer a conversation starter to them that wouldn’t you say that your choice was excessively youthful and in a scramble when you took a critical choice like who will head the Indian official for the following five years? It’s a vital choice,” NCP pioneer Majid Memon addressed.

In the interim, Kovind will record his selection today in the Parliament House to be the fifteenth President of India. The decision NDA government has assigned Bihar Governor Kovind for the position for the post of Indian President. The BJP has arranged four sets for Kovind’s nomination. The Shiv Sena, Janata Dal (United), All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) including O. Panneerselvam have supported Kovind for the post of President. Meanwhile, the restriction on Thursday selected previous Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar for the most noteworthy post-India.

Each of the 17 political gatherings consistently proposed the name of Meira for anticipated Presidential elections. The choice was taken after the Opposition – Congress and the Communist Party of India (CPI), and different gatherings – met to examine the NDA choice on Presidential chosen one Ram Nath Kovind. The Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have sponsored Kumar. Though prior, the Mayawati-drove BSP extended their support to Kovind, yet after the selection of Kumar, they reviewed their support.

