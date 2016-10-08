No breakthrough likely in Indo-Pak ties during Modi tenure: Aziz

Islamabad, Oct 8 (IANS) Adviser to the Pakistan Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz has said there could be no expectation of any breakthrough in relations between Pakistan and India during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tenure.

Aziz on Friday said Pakistan had been resisting India’s hegemonistic attitude in the region and calling for the promotion of bilateral ties on an equal basis, Pakistan Today reported.

He said the joint session of the Pakistani parliament had unanimously adopted a resolution that encompassed all issues including the “condemnation of brutalities in Kashmir, ceasefire violations at Line of Control by India, negation of Indian view of Kashmir as its integral part, condemnation of Indian threat to revoke Indus Waters Treaty and Indian intervention in Balochistan”.

Aziz said the main agenda of all these efforts was to show the world that the entire Pakistan was united against Indian aggression.

During interactions at various platforms across the globe the majority viewed that dialogue should resume between the two nations, he said.

Responding to a question regarding Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s remarks of sealing Indian borders with Pakistan by 2018, Aziz said there was no harm in sealing the Pak-India border if public movement and trade were maintained.

According to Radio Pakistan, Aziz said India cannot succeed in diverting the world attention from the Kashmir issue through the September 18 “Uri-like self staged incidents”.

Tension has been high between India and Pakistan after an Indian Army camp was attacked by militants, suspectedly from Pakistan, killing 19 soldiers and the “surgical strikes” by the Indian Army on terrorist launch pads across the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan has denied the surgical strikes and said it was a cross border fire exchange in which two Pakistani soldiers were killed.

India has also said it plans to revisit the 56-year-old river waters treaty in the wake of the Uri attack and worsening ties with Pakistan. Modi said that “Blood and water can’t flow together”.

