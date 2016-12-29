No Challenge from anywhere: Sasikala Natarajan named as AIADMK Chief

Chennai, DEc 29: 14 resolutions passed in AIADMK gen body meet; resolution demanding Jayalalithaa’s birthday be celebrated as ‘National Farmers Day’ also adopted.

AIADMK also adopts a resolution to work under the leadership of Sasikala Natarajan in the party general body meeting.

The AIADMK general body meeting began after paying homage paid to Jayalalithaa. An empty chair with Amma’s portrait bedecked with flowers on the dais.

The general body meeting of the AIADMK, which is being held at a marriage hall in Vaanagaram on the outskirts of Chennai (and not at the party office) has begun. On the way to the venue it’s Amma all the way, reports A Ganesh Nadar/Rediff.com. All eyes are on this meeting, as it is expected that V K. Sasikala, the close friend and confidante of former chief minister Jayalalithaa, will be elected as the next general secretary.

Senior leaders, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, have backed Sasikala for the post.

All district and lower level party units and various mass organisations affiliated to the AIADMK have urged her to become the general secretary.

However, she has still not given her consent. A party cadre, this reporter spotted, replaced a photo of Amma in his pocket with one of Amma and Chinnamma (as Sasikala is referred to) thus setting the tone for today’s general body meeting. Heavy deployment of police at the party headquarters.