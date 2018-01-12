No compromise on Mahadayi water issue: Goa minister

| By : Web Desk

Panaji/Goa, January 12: Goa’s Water Resources Minister Vinod Palyekar on Wednesday firmly stated that his state will not compromise with Karnataka on Mahadayi water issue.

Palyekar has said that the state will not compromise on the issue with Karnataka and he added that it is not possible to give water to their neighbor state.

He said that Goa will not give even a single drop of Mahadayi river water to Karnataka.

“It is like our mother, every drop of this river is precious for us. We will not compromise on this issue. Will not give even a single drop of water to Karnataka,” he said.

A protest was staged in Karnataka by the Pro-Kalasa-Banduri project organisations on Wednesday over Mahadayi water dispute.

The Mahadayi river originates from Karnataka but, a major part of it flows in Goa. The state of Karnataka and Goa are are in dispute over the issue of sharing inter-state Mahadayi river water.

Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddarmaiah has called for a meeting with his Maharashtra and Goa counterparts Devendra Fadnavis and Manohar Parrikar respectively to arrive at a negotiated settlement over the issue.

The Karnataka has sought the release of 7.56 tmcft water for the Kalasa-Banduri Nala project.

The Kalasa-Banduri Nala diversion project is being undertaken by Karnataka to improve drinking water supply to the twin cities of Hubballi-Dharwad and the districts of Belagavi and Gadag.