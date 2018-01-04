No consensus over triple talaq bill, Rajya Sabha adjourned till tomorrow

New Delhi, Jan 4 : A united Opposition, led by the Congress party, continued to put pressure on the Centre in the Rajya Sabha for the triple talaq bill to be put before a select committee of the House, on Thursday.

This led to the Upper House getting adjourned for tomorrow.

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley countered Opposition leaders, including Congress’ Ghulam Nabi Azad and Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’Brien, and said the Congress party was trying to sabotage the bill.

Union Minister Smriti Irani also questioned the reluctance of the Opposition in having a discussion.

In a heated debate over the bill earlier today, O’Brien said, “It’s clear that this side [the Opposition] wants to empower women, and you [the Centre] stands exposed.”

To this end, Smriti Irani replied, “Absolutely not. If you seriously want to empower women, then have a discussion now.”

Speaking to ANI, O’Brien, after the House was adjourned, said, “Today the BJP has been exposed, and they don’t have the guts to empower women.”

Congress leader Kapil Sibal said the government was left isolated.

“The government is isolated; the Opposition is one. The bill should be sent to the select committee,” Sibal told ANI.