No Disappointment for Brazil fans : Neymar may be in Brazil Squad for Rio Olympics 

Brasília, July 15: Brazil captain Neymar says it is his “own choice” to play at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, while admitting to now resolved “frictions” with Barcelona over his summer plans.

Barcelona star Neymar was as expected named in the Brazil squad for the Olympics football tournament on Thursday as well Paris Saint Germain defender Marquinhos.

Speaking to Brazilian TV show Programa do Jo, Neymar said there had been a lot of conversations involved but in the end he himself had decided he would play at the Olympics.

“It was my own choice, more or less,” Neymar said. “Barcelona did not want me to play the two competitions and asked me to choose one. I chose the Olympics, together with Gilmar [ex-national team coordinator] and Dunga [ex-national team coach].

“Sometimes there are frictions with your club, but with Barcelona it was all fine in the end. They let me choose the competition, and I went for the Olympics.”

After a long period of speculation, during which the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said it “will do everything possible” to have the Barca man with the national team at both the Olympics and this summer’s Copa America, it was decided in April that he would only feature in the Rio-based tournament.

Also selected were Neymar’s club mate Rafinha, Lazio midfielder Felipe Anderson and rising star Gabriel Barbosa.

Brazil squad:



Goalkeepers: Fernando Prass (Palmeiras), Uilson (Atletico-MG)

Defenders: Marquinhos (PSG/FRA), Rodrigo Caio (Sao Paulo) Luan (Vasco da Gama), Willian (Internacional), Douglas Santos (Atlético-MG), Zeca (Santos)

Midfielders: Walace (Grêmio), Rodrigo Dourado (Internacional) Thiago Maia (Santos), Rafinha (Barcelona/ESP), Renato Augusto (Beijing Ghouan/CHN), Felipe Anderson (Lazio/ITA)

Attackers: Neymar (Barcelona/ESP), Gabriel (Santos), Gabriel Jesus (Palmeiras), Luan (Grêmio)

Other big stars who were considered as potential overage players to improve their country’s chances of a gold medal included Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo and Colombia’s James Rodriguez, while Argentina have seen a string of qualified players including Ramiro Funes Mori, Luciano Vietto and Mauro Icardi opt against inclusion after originally being called up.